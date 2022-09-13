Welding Robot Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Robot in global, including the following market information:
Global Welding Robot Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Welding Robot Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Welding Robot companies in 2020 (%)
The global Welding Robot market was valued at 9634.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13500 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Welding Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Welding Robot Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Spot Welding Robot
Arc Welding Robot
Others
Global Welding Robot Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive
Equipment & Machinery
Ship
Others
Global Welding Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Welding Robot revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Welding Robot revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Welding Robot sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Welding Robot sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
FANUC
ABB
Yaskawa
KUKA
OTC
Kawasaki
Panasonic
NACHI
Comau
Hyundai
ClOOS
REIS
STUAA
IGM
Siasun
GSK CNC
Effort
STEP Electric
PeiTian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Welding Robot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Welding Robot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Welding Robot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Welding Robot Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Welding Robot Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Welding Robot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Welding Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Welding Robot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Welding Robot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Welding Robot Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Robot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Robot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Robot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Welding Robot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Spot Welding Robot
4.1.3
