Welding Robot Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welding Robot in global, including the following market information:

Global Welding Robot Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Welding Robot Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Welding Robot companies in 2020 (%)

The global Welding Robot market was valued at 9634.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 13500 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Welding Robot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welding Robot Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Spot Welding Robot

Arc Welding Robot

Others

Global Welding Robot Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive

Equipment & Machinery

Ship

Others

Global Welding Robot Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Welding Robot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welding Robot revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welding Robot revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Welding Robot sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Welding Robot sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Kawasaki

Panasonic

NACHI

Comau

Hyundai

ClOOS

REIS

STUAA

IGM

Siasun

GSK CNC

Effort

STEP Electric

PeiTian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welding Robot Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welding Robot Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welding Robot Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welding Robot Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Welding Robot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Welding Robot Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welding Robot Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welding Robot Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welding Robot Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welding Robot Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welding Robot Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welding Robot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welding Robot Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welding Robot Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welding Robot Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Welding Robot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Spot Welding Robot

4.1.3

