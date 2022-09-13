Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Width and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Width
35 mm
40 mm
45 mm
50 mm
Others
Segment by Application
Package
Architecture and Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Decorative Material
Others
By Company
Pásky, Ltd.
Industrial Machinery S.R.O.
Sino Unique Industrial Limited
Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)
AIPL Tapes Industry
Shijiazhuang Runhu impport & Export Co., Ltd
Shanti Patra Plastics Pvt. Ltd
Vibac Group
Tesa
Fabo Spa
Magis
KSY Packing Material Co. Ltd
Fujian Youyi Adhesive Tape Group
Suzhou Mao Yu photoelectric technology Co., Ltd
Dongguan Hongye Packing Material Co., Ltd
Shenzhen Koder packaging technology co., Ltd
Ningbo Zhenhai Wansheng Packaging Materials co., ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes
1.2 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Segment by Width
1.2.1 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Width 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 35 mm
1.2.3 40 mm
1.2.4 45 mm
1.2.5 50 mm
1.2.6 Others
1.3 BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Package
1.3.3 Architecture and Construction
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Decorative Material
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China BOPP Printed Adhesive Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan BOPP Printed Ad
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/