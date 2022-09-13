Global Isotope Production System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Isotope Production System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isotope Production System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cobalt-60
Lutetium-177
Segment by Application
Medical
Research
Other
By Company
Bruce Power
ITM
TerraPower
BWX Technologies
Phoenix
ROSATOM
AccSys Technology
ARTMS
TUV SUD
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cobalt-60
1.2.3 Lutetium-177
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Research
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Isotope Production System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Isotope Production System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Isotope Production System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Isotope Production System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Isotope Production System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Isotope Production System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Isotope Production System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Isotope Production System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Isotope Production System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Isotope Production System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Isotope Production System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Isotope Production System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Isotope Product
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/