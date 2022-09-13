Global Isotope Production System Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Isotope Production System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isotope Production System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cobalt-60

Lutetium-177

Segment by Application

Medical

Research

Other

By Company

Bruce Power

ITM

TerraPower

BWX Technologies

Phoenix

ROSATOM

AccSys Technology

ARTMS

TUV SUD

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cobalt-60

1.2.3 Lutetium-177

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Research

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Isotope Production System Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Isotope Production System Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Isotope Production System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Isotope Production System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Isotope Production System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Isotope Production System Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Isotope Production System Industry Trends

2.3.2 Isotope Production System Market Drivers

2.3.3 Isotope Production System Market Challenges

2.3.4 Isotope Production System Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Isotope Production System Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Isotope Production System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Isotope Production System Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Isotope Product

