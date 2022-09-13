Game Recording Software Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Game Recording Software Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global Game Recording SoftwareScope and Market Size

Game Recording Softwaremarket is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Game Recording Softwaremarket will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Game Recording Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

On-premises

Cloud Based

Segment by Application

Group

Personal

The report on the Game Recording Software market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

OBS

Fraps

Nvidia ShadowPlay

Action！

Windows 10 Game Bar

Plays.tv

Radeon/AMD ReLive

Bandicam

Screencast-O-Matic

EaseUS RecExperts

Xbox Game Bar

ApowerREC

ShadowPlay

Xsplit

FBX

Gecata

Streamlabs

Medal

ZD Soft Screen

D3DGear

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Game Recording Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Game Recording Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Game Recording Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Game Recording Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Game Recording Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Game Recording Software Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Game Recording Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Game Recording Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Game Recording Software Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Game Recording Software Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Game Recording Software ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Game Recording Software Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Game Recording Software Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Game Recording Software Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Game Recording Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Game Recording Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Game Recording Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Game Recording Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Game Recording Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Game Recording Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Game Recording Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Game Recording Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Game Recording Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Game Recording Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OBS

7.1.1 OBS Company Details

7.1.2 OBS Business Overview

7.1.3 OBS Game Recording Software Introduction

7.1.4 OBS Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 OBS Recent Development

7.2 Fraps

7.2.1 Fraps Company Details

7.2.2 Fraps Business Overview

7.2.3 Fraps Game Recording Software Introduction

7.2.4 Fraps Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Fraps Recent Development

7.3 Nvidia ShadowPlay

7.3.1 Nvidia ShadowPlay Company Details

7.3.2 Nvidia ShadowPlay Business Overview

7.3.3 Nvidia ShadowPlay Game Recording Software Introduction

7.3.4 Nvidia ShadowPlay Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Nvidia ShadowPlay Recent Development

7.4 Action！

7.4.1 Action！ Company Details

7.4.2 Action！ Business Overview

7.4.3 Action！ Game Recording Software Introduction

7.4.4 Action！ Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Action！ Recent Development

7.5 Windows 10 Game Bar

7.5.1 Windows 10 Game Bar Company Details

7.5.2 Windows 10 Game Bar Business Overview

7.5.3 Windows 10 Game Bar Game Recording Software Introduction

7.5.4 Windows 10 Game Bar Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Windows 10 Game Bar Recent Development

7.6 Plays.tv

7.6.1 Plays.tv Company Details

7.6.2 Plays.tv Business Overview

7.6.3 Plays.tv Game Recording Software Introduction

7.6.4 Plays.tv Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Plays.tv Recent Development

7.7 Radeon/AMD ReLive

7.7.1 Radeon/AMD ReLive Company Details

7.7.2 Radeon/AMD ReLive Business Overview

7.7.3 Radeon/AMD ReLive Game Recording Software Introduction

7.7.4 Radeon/AMD ReLive Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Radeon/AMD ReLive Recent Development

7.8 Bandicam

7.8.1 Bandicam Company Details

7.8.2 Bandicam Business Overview

7.8.3 Bandicam Game Recording Software Introduction

7.8.4 Bandicam Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Bandicam Recent Development

7.9 Screencast-O-Matic

7.9.1 Screencast-O-Matic Company Details

7.9.2 Screencast-O-Matic Business Overview

7.9.3 Screencast-O-Matic Game Recording Software Introduction

7.9.4 Screencast-O-Matic Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Screencast-O-Matic Recent Development

7.10 EaseUS RecExperts

7.10.1 EaseUS RecExperts Company Details

7.10.2 EaseUS RecExperts Business Overview

7.10.3 EaseUS RecExperts Game Recording Software Introduction

7.10.4 EaseUS RecExperts Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 EaseUS RecExperts Recent Development

7.11 Xbox Game Bar

7.11.1 Xbox Game Bar Company Details

7.11.2 Xbox Game Bar Business Overview

7.11.3 Xbox Game Bar Game Recording Software Introduction

7.11.4 Xbox Game Bar Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Xbox Game Bar Recent Development

7.12 ApowerREC

7.12.1 ApowerREC Company Details

7.12.2 ApowerREC Business Overview

7.12.3 ApowerREC Game Recording Software Introduction

7.12.4 ApowerREC Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 ApowerREC Recent Development

7.13 ShadowPlay

7.13.1 ShadowPlay Company Details

7.13.2 ShadowPlay Business Overview

7.13.3 ShadowPlay Game Recording Software Introduction

7.13.4 ShadowPlay Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ShadowPlay Recent Development

7.14 Xsplit

7.14.1 Xsplit Company Details

7.14.2 Xsplit Business Overview

7.14.3 Xsplit Game Recording Software Introduction

7.14.4 Xsplit Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Xsplit Recent Development

7.15 FBX

7.15.1 FBX Company Details

7.15.2 FBX Business Overview

7.15.3 FBX Game Recording Software Introduction

7.15.4 FBX Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 FBX Recent Development

7.16 Gecata

7.16.1 Gecata Company Details

7.16.2 Gecata Business Overview

7.16.3 Gecata Game Recording Software Introduction

7.16.4 Gecata Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Gecata Recent Development

7.17 Streamlabs

7.17.1 Streamlabs Company Details

7.17.2 Streamlabs Business Overview

7.17.3 Streamlabs Game Recording Software Introduction

7.17.4 Streamlabs Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Streamlabs Recent Development

7.18 Medal

7.18.1 Medal Company Details

7.18.2 Medal Business Overview

7.18.3 Medal Game Recording Software Introduction

7.18.4 Medal Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Medal Recent Development

7.19 ZD Soft Screen

7.19.1 ZD Soft Screen Company Details

7.19.2 ZD Soft Screen Business Overview

7.19.3 ZD Soft Screen Game Recording Software Introduction

7.19.4 ZD Soft Screen Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 ZD Soft Screen Recent Development

7.20 D3DGear

7.20.1 D3DGear Company Details

7.20.2 D3DGear Business Overview

7.20.3 D3DGear Game Recording Software Introduction

7.20.4 D3DGear Revenue in Game Recording Software Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 D3DGear Recent Development

