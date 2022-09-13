Wood Grinder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Grinder in global, including the following market information:
Global Wood Grinder Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Wood Grinder Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Wood Grinder companies in 2020 (%)
The global Wood Grinder market was valued at 236.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 277.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Wood Grinder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Grinder Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wood Grinder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Vertical Grinders
Horizontal Grinders
Global Wood Grinder Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wood Grinder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Forest
Recycling
Others
Global Wood Grinder Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Wood Grinder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wood Grinder revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wood Grinder revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Wood Grinder sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Wood Grinder sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bandit Industries
Terex Corporation
Vermeer
Morbark
Vecoplan AG
Komptech Group
Astec Industries
DuraTech Industries
Doppstadt
Zhongbang
Zhengzhou Yuanxiang
TAGAMI EX
