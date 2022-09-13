Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Multimeter (DMM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Digital Multimeter (DMM) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Digital Multimeter (DMM) market was valued at 1230.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1414.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Digital Multimeter (DMM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Handheld

Bench-top

Others

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Public Utilities

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fluke Corporation

Keysight

FLIR

Rohde & Schwarz

Victor

UNI-T

HIOKI

Chauvin Arnoux Group

Klein Tools

B&K Precision Corporation

CEM

Gossen Metrawatt

Prokits Industries Co., LTD

Mastech Group

GW Instek

Sata

Triplett

Leierda

Metrel d.d.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Digital Multimeter (DMM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Multimeter (DMM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Multimeter (DMM)

