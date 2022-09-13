Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Multimeter (DMM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Multimeter (DMM) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Digital Multimeter (DMM) market was valued at 1230.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1414.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Digital Multimeter (DMM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Handheld
Bench-top
Others
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial Manufacturing
Commercial
Public Utilities
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Multimeter (DMM) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fluke Corporation
Keysight
FLIR
Rohde & Schwarz
Victor
UNI-T
HIOKI
Chauvin Arnoux Group
Klein Tools
B&K Precision Corporation
CEM
Gossen Metrawatt
Prokits Industries Co., LTD
Mastech Group
GW Instek
Sata
Triplett
Leierda
Metrel d.d.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Multimeter (DMM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Multimeter (DMM) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Multimeter (DMM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Multimeter (DMM) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Multimeter (DMM)
