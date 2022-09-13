IR Heaters Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of IR Heaters in global, including the following market information:
Global IR Heaters Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global IR Heaters Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five IR Heaters companies in 2020 (%)
The global IR Heaters market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the IR Heaters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global IR Heaters Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Short Wave or Near Infrared
Medium Infrared
Far Infrared
Global IR Heaters Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Chemical Industry
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global IR Heaters Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global IR Heaters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies IR Heaters revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies IR Heaters revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies IR Heaters sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies IR Heaters sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Infrared Heating Technologies
Pyradia
Harmo Co., Ltd.
Zirbus technology GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 IR Heaters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global IR Heaters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global IR Heaters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global IR Heaters Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global IR Heaters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global IR Heaters Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top IR Heaters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global IR Heaters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global IR Heaters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global IR Heaters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global IR Heaters Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 IR Heaters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers IR Heaters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 IR Heaters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 IR Heaters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 IR Heaters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global IR Heaters Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Short Wave or Near Infrared
4.1.3 Medium Infrared
4.1.4 Far Infrar
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Alumina Heaters Market Research Report 2022
Global Fired Process Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Electric Process Heaters Market Insights, Forecast to 2028