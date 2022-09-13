Wind Lidar Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Lidar in global, including the following market information:

Global Wind Lidar Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Wind Lidar Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Wind Lidar companies in 2020 (%)

The global Wind Lidar market was valued at 113.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 151.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Wind Lidar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wind Lidar Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wind Lidar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Compact Lidar

Large-scale Coherent Doppler Lidar System

Global Wind Lidar Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wind Lidar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Wind Power

Aviation Weather

Weather & Climate

Other

Global Wind Lidar Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Wind Lidar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wind Lidar revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wind Lidar revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Wind Lidar sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Wind Lidar sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ZephIR

Leosphere

SgurrEnergy

Lockheed Martin

Avent

Mitsubishi Electric

Pentalum

Windar Photonics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wind Lidar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wind Lidar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wind Lidar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wind Lidar Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Wind Lidar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Wind Lidar Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wind Lidar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wind Lidar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wind Lidar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wind Lidar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wind Lidar Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wind Lidar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wind Lidar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Lidar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wind Lidar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wind Lidar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wind Lidar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Compact Lidar

4.1.3 Large-scale Coherent Doppler Lidar System

4.2 By T

