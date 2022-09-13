Slewing Bearings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Slewing Bearings in global, including the following market information:

Global Slewing Bearings Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Slewing Bearings Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Slewing Bearings companies in 2020 (%)

The global Slewing Bearings market was valued at 3893.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4956.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Slewing Bearings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Slewing Bearings Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Slewing Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Ball Slewing Bearings

Roller Slewing Bearings

Others

Global Slewing Bearings Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Slewing Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Renewable

Construction (without TBM)

TBM

Defense

Mining

Medical

Metal

Marine

Oil & Gas

Railway

Global Slewing Bearings Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Slewing Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Slewing Bearings revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Slewing Bearings revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Slewing Bearings sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Slewing Bearings sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ThyssenKrupp

SKF

Schaeffler

The Timken

NTN

Antex

NSK

IMO Group

La Leonessa

Liebherr

Silverthin

Fangyuan

Fenghe

TMB

ZWZ Group

Wanda Slewing Bearing

Hengrui

Helin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Slewing Bearings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Slewing Bearings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Slewing Bearings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Slewing Bearings Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Slewing Bearings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Slewing Bearings Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Slewing Bearings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Slewing Bearings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Slewing Bearings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Slewing Bearings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Slewing Bearings Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Slewing Bearings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Slewing Bearings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slewing Bearings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Slewing Bearings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Slewing Bearings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Slewing Bearings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20

