Autonomous Mobile Robots Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Autonomous Mobile Robots in global, including the following market information:

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Autonomous Mobile Robots companies in 2020 (%)

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots market was valued at 1125.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2998.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Autonomous Mobile Robots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

LiDAR Based

LiDAR+Vision Based

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Hospitals and Healthcare

Manufacturing

Logistics and Warehouse

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Autonomous Mobile Robots revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Autonomous Mobile Robots revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Autonomous Mobile Robots sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Autonomous Mobile Robots sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Swisslog(KUKA)

Omron Adept

Clearpath Robotics

Vecna

Mobile Industrial Robots

SMP Robotics

Cimcorp Automation

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Geekplus Technology

6 River Systems

ForwardX Robotics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Autonomous Mobile Robots Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Autonomous Mobile Robots Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Autonomous Mobile Robots Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Autonomous Mobile Robots

