Underwater Pelletizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Underwater Pelletizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)

Global top five Underwater Pelletizer companies in 2020 (%)

The global Underwater Pelletizer market was valued at 209.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 249.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Underwater Pelletizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Strand Palletizing System

Underwater Palletizing System

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Petrochemical Industry

Plastics recycling industry

Others

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Underwater Pelletizer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Underwater Pelletizer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Underwater Pelletizer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Underwater Pelletizer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Coperion

ECON

Reduction Engineering

Farrel Pomini

KY Solution

PSG

Girung Industries

Wuxi Huachen

Lantai Plastic Machinery

Nanjing Juli

Sichuan Sinnoextruder

Nordson

Nanjing GIANT

Harden

Crown Machine

Cowin Extrusion

Adlbut

Gala Industries

Chuangbo Machine

Margo Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Underwater Pelletizer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Underwater Pelletizer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Underwater Pelletizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Underwater Pelletizer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Underwater Pelletizer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Underwater Pelletizer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Underwater Pelletizer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underwater Pelletizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Underwater Pelletizer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Pelletizer Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underwater Pelletizer Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Pelletizer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

