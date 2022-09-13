Underwater Pelletizer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Underwater Pelletizer in global, including the following market information:
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Units)
Global top five Underwater Pelletizer companies in 2020 (%)
The global Underwater Pelletizer market was valued at 209.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 249.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Underwater Pelletizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Strand Palletizing System
Underwater Palletizing System
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Petrochemical Industry
Plastics recycling industry
Others
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Underwater Pelletizer revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Underwater Pelletizer revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Underwater Pelletizer sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Underwater Pelletizer sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Coperion
ECON
Reduction Engineering
Farrel Pomini
KY Solution
PSG
Girung Industries
Wuxi Huachen
Lantai Plastic Machinery
Nanjing Juli
Sichuan Sinnoextruder
Nordson
Nanjing GIANT
Harden
Crown Machine
Cowin Extrusion
Adlbut
Gala Industries
Chuangbo Machine
Margo Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Underwater Pelletizer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Underwater Pelletizer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Underwater Pelletizer Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Underwater Pelletizer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Underwater Pelletizer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Underwater Pelletizer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Underwater Pelletizer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Underwater Pelletizer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Underwater Pelletizer Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Underwater Pelletizer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Underwater Pelletizer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Pelletizer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Underwater Pelletizer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Underwater Pelletizer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
