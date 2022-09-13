Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gear Motors and Drives in global, including the following market information:
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Industrial Gear Motors and Drives companies in 2020 (%)
The global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market was valued at 15640 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 19550 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Industrial Gear Motors and Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Normal Gear
Worm Gear
Planetary Gear
Others
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Energy
Chemical
Food
Transportation
Others
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
SEW-EURODRIVE
Nord
Bosch Rexroth
Emerson
ABB
Altra Industrial Motion
Sumitomo Heavy Industries
Bonfiglioli
Rexnord
Weg
TECO
Guomao Reducer
Tailong Decelerator Machinery
Taixing Reducer
Tongli
Haoke
Hongtai
Tianjin Speed Reducer
Jiangsu Tailai Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
