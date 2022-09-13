Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Gear Motors and Drives in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Gear Motors and Drives companies in 2020 (%)

The global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives market was valued at 15640 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 19550 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Industrial Gear Motors and Drives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Normal Gear

Worm Gear

Planetary Gear

Others

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Energy

Chemical

Food

Transportation

Others

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Gear Motors and Drives sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siemens

SEW-EURODRIVE

Nord

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson

ABB

Altra Industrial Motion

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Bonfiglioli

Rexnord

Weg

TECO

Guomao Reducer

Tailong Decelerator Machinery

Taixing Reducer

Tongli

Haoke

Hongtai

Tianjin Speed Reducer

Jiangsu Tailai Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Gear Motors and Drives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

