Global Architectural Coatings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Architectural coatings are finishes for the interior and exterior of buildings, along with devices like lamp posts, awnings, and so forth. The key purpose of an architectural coating is decorative, although it also adds some protection to the underlying building materials.

In Czech Republic and Slovakia market, key manufacturers include AkzoNobel, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, Inc, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings AG, Valspar Corp, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Chemolak Plc, Novochema Cooperative, PAM-ak, Ltd and Slovlak Koeca, etc. AkzoNobel and PPG are the two industry leaders, with 29% and 22% market shares, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Architectural Coatings Market

In 2020, the global Architectural Coatings market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Architectural Coatings Scope and Market Size

Architectural Coatings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Architectural Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Architectural Coatings market is segmented into

Water-soluble Coatings

Solvent Coatings

Emulsion Coatings

Powder Coatings

Others

Segment by Application, the Architectural Coatings market is segmented into

Interior Wall

Exterior Wall

Floor Coatings

Roof Coatings

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Architectural Coatings Market Share Analysis

Architectural Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Architectural Coatings product introduction, recent developments, Architectural Coatings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AkzoNobel

DuPont

PPG Industries, Inc

Sherwin-Williams

BASF Coatings AG

Valspar Corp

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Chemolak Plc

Novochema Cooperative

PAM-ak, Ltd

Slovlak Koeca

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Architectural Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water-soluble Coatings

1.2.3 Solvent Coatings

1.2.4 Emulsion Coatings

1.2.5 Powder Coatings

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Interior Wall

1.3.3 Exterior Wall

1.3.4 Floor Coatings

1.3.5 Roof Coatings

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Architectural Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Architectural Coatings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Architectural Coatings Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Architectural Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Architectural Coatings Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Architectural Coatings Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Architectural Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Architectural Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Archit

