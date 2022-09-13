Man-Portable Military Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-Portable Military Electronics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Man-Portable Military Electronics market was valued at 16770 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18230 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Man-Portable Military Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Communication Products
Command and Control Products
Imaging Products
ISTAR Products
Others
China Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Airborne
Naval
Land Based
Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
AeroVironment
Aselsan Inc
Codan Ltd
Elbit Systems Ltd
ITT Exelis Inc
Finmeccanica S.p.A
FLIR Systems
General Dynamics
Harris Corporation
L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc
Rockwell Collins, Inc
Saab AB
Safran Group
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Thales Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Man-Portable Military Electronics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.5 Global Companies Man-Portable Military Electronics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-Portable Military Electronics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Man Portable Military Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028