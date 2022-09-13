Man-Portable Military Electronics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Man-Portable Military Electronics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2020 (%)

The global Man-Portable Military Electronics market was valued at 16770 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 18230 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Man-Portable Military Electronics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Communication Products

Command and Control Products

Imaging Products

ISTAR Products

Others

China Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)

China Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Airborne

Naval

Land Based

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)

Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AeroVironment

Aselsan Inc

Codan Ltd

Elbit Systems Ltd

ITT Exelis Inc

Finmeccanica S.p.A

FLIR Systems

General Dynamics

Harris Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc

Rockwell Collins, Inc

Saab AB

Safran Group

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Man-Portable Military Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Man-Portable Military Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.5 Global Companies Man-Portable Military Electronics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Man-Portable Military Electronics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Man-Portable Military Electronics Companies



