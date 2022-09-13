Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Other
Segment by Application
Flocking of Formed Parts
Surface Flocking
Other
By Company
DOW
KIWO
Campbell Coutts Ltd
Nan Pao
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Ralken Colours
StanChem
Henkel
Nyatex
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solvent Flocking Adhesives
1.2 Solvent Flocking Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Acrylic
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Solvent Flocking Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Flocking of Formed Parts
1.3.3 Surface Flocking
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Solvent Flocking Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solvent Flocking Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solvent Flocking Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Solvent Flocking Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solvent Flocking Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/