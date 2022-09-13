Uncategorized

Global and Japan Organic Solvent Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Organic Solvent Adhesive Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Organic Solvent Adhesive market.

In 2020, the global Organic Solvent Adhesive market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027. In Japan the Organic Solvent Adhesive market size is expected to grow from US$ XX million in 2020 to US$ XX million by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Scope and Market Size

Organic Solvent Adhesive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Solvent Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the Organic Solvent Adhesive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Hydrocarbons

Aromatic Hydrocarbons

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Cosmetics and Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

BASF

Celanese

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil

Dow

Huntsman

Solvay Chemicals

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Organic Solvent Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Hydrocarbons
1.2.3 Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Printing Inks
1.3.4 Cosmetics and Adhesives
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Organic Solvent Adhesive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Organic Solvent Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Organic Solvent Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Player

 

