Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) in global, including the following market information:
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)
Global top five Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) companies in 2020 (%)
The global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market was valued at 96.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 165.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)
Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)
Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)
Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)
Other
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
National Defense Security
Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy
Food And Agriculture
Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis
Vegetation And Ecological Research
Environmental Recycling Field
Other
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)
Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)
Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Headwall Photonics
Specim
Resonon
IMEC
Surface Optics
Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S
Corning (NovaSol)
ITRES
Telops
BaySpec
Brimrose
Zolix
Wayho Technology
Inno-spec
Spectra Vista
Cubert
TruTag
Ocean Insight
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies
3.8.2 List of Globa
