Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) in global, including the following market information:

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (Unit)

Global top five Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) companies in 2020 (%)

The global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) market was valued at 96.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 165.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Visible/Near Infrared (VNIR)

Short Wave Infrared (SWIR)

Medium Wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long Wave Infrared (LWIR)

Other

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

National Defense Security

Environmental Monitoring And Mineralogy

Food And Agriculture

Life Sciences And Medical Diagnosis

Vegetation And Ecological Research

Environmental Recycling Field

Other

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (Unit)

Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (Unit)

Key companies Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Headwall Photonics

Specim

Resonon

IMEC

Surface Optics

Norsk Elektro Optikk A/S

Corning (NovaSol)

ITRES

Telops

BaySpec

Brimrose

Zolix

Wayho Technology

Inno-spec

Spectra Vista

Cubert

TruTag

Ocean Insight

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hyperspectral Imaging (HSI) Companies

