Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)
Records Management Software (RMS)
Jail Management Software (JMS)
Court Management Software (CMS)
Segment by Application
Integrated Court Case Management
Jail Management
Law Enforcement
By Company
IBM
ARMS
Accenture
AccessData
Axon
Column Technologies
DFLABS
ESRI
Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
Motorola Solutions
Nuance Communications
Omnigo Software
Oracle
Palantir Technologies
Wynyard Group
Hyland
Enterpol
EIS, Inc.
GeoConex
Computer Information Systems, Inc.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)
1.2.3 Records Management Software (RMS)
1.2.4 Jail Management Software (JMS)
1.2.5 Court Management Software (CMS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Integrated Court Case Management
1.3.3 Jail Management
1.3.4 Law Enforcement
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Public Safety Records Management Syste
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/