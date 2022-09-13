2022-2027 Global and Regional Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market was valued at 3705.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is a high-density rubber that is very durable. EPDM has some characteristics that make it especially suitable for gaskets, electrical insulation and lamination. EPDM can be finished to an extremely smooth surface. EPDM has great resistance to abrasives, tearing, solvents and high temperatures. EPDM has excellent flexibility at high and low temperatures.In terms of volume, the production of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) was about 1481 K MT in 2017. And it is anticipated to reach 1909 K MT by 2024. North America is the dominate producer of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), the production was 463 K MT in 2017, accounting for about 34.64% of the total amount, followed by Europe, with the production market share of 20.89%.

China has the highest production growth rate of 69.82% from 2012 to 2016. With huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved. The industry concentration of EPDM is very high. Leading players in Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) industry are Lanxess, ExxonMobil, DOW and JSR/Kumho. Lanxess is the largest manufacturer; with the production market share of 26% in 2017 the top five occupied about 72.88% production share of the market in 2017. Automotive Industry accounted for the largest market with about 51.33% share of the global consumption in 2017. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% from 2018 to 2024. With over 22.65% share in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) market, Building & Construction was the second largest application market in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.82%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2018 to 2024. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) fluctuate from 2018 to 2024. In the next few years, we predict that price will maintain an uptrend. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

