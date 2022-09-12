Wire Brushes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Brushes in global, including the following market information:

Global Wire Brushes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Wire Brushes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)

Global top five Wire Brushes companies in 2020 (%)

The global Wire Brushes market was valued at 504.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 630.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Wire Brushes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire Brushes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Wire Cup Brushes

Wire End Brushes

Wire Hand Brushes

Wire Wheel Brushes

Other

Global Wire Brushes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Home Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other

Global Wire Brushes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire Brushes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire Brushes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Wire Brushes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wire Brushes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gordon Brush Mfg

Anvil Tooling

DEWALT

Werner Group

Josco

Purdy

Carbo

Forney Industries

Dorman Products

Lisle Corporation

Rolson

JAZ Zubiaurre

Firepower

Spiral Brushes

Hyde Tool

Lincoln Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wire Brushes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wire Brushes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wire Brushes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wire Brushes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Wire Brushes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Wire Brushes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wire Brushes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wire Brushes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wire Brushes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wire Brushes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wire Brushes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Brushes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Brushes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Brushes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire Brushes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Brushes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Wire Brushes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Wire Cup Brushes

4.1.3 Wire End Brushes



