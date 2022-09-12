Wire Brushes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wire Brushes in global, including the following market information:
Global Wire Brushes Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Wire Brushes Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Units)
Global top five Wire Brushes companies in 2020 (%)
The global Wire Brushes market was valued at 504.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 630.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Wire Brushes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire Brushes Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Wire Cup Brushes
Wire End Brushes
Wire Hand Brushes
Wire Wheel Brushes
Other
Global Wire Brushes Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Home Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Other
Global Wire Brushes Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Wire Brushes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wire Brushes revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wire Brushes revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Wire Brushes sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Wire Brushes sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gordon Brush Mfg
Anvil Tooling
DEWALT
Werner Group
Josco
Purdy
Carbo
Forney Industries
Dorman Products
Lisle Corporation
Rolson
JAZ Zubiaurre
Firepower
Spiral Brushes
Hyde Tool
Lincoln Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire Brushes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire Brushes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire Brushes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire Brushes Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Wire Brushes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Wire Brushes Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire Brushes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire Brushes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire Brushes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire Brushes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire Brushes Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire Brushes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire Brushes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Brushes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire Brushes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire Brushes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wire Brushes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Wire Cup Brushes
4.1.3 Wire End Brushes
