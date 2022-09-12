Medical Film Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Membrane technology carries major significance in medical applications, especially in a number of life-saving treatment procedures. A membrane is usually made from organic polymers or inorganic materials such as metals, ceramics and glass.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Film Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Film Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Film Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Film Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Film Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dialyzers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Film Equipment include Abbott Laboratories, Aethlon Medical, Agilent Technologies, Asahi Kasei Medical, Baxter International, Becton, Dickinson, B. Braun Medical, Cantel Medical and Fresenius Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Film Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Film Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Film Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dialyzers
Blood Oxygenators
IV Filters
Blood Microfilters
Other
Global Medical Film Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Film Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
Renal Disorders
Other
Global Medical Film Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Film Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Film Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Film Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Film Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Film Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbott Laboratories
Aethlon Medical
Agilent Technologies
Asahi Kasei Medical
Baxter International
Becton, Dickinson
B. Braun Medical
Cantel Medical
Fresenius Group
W. L. Gore & Associates
Roche
Johnson & Johnson
Kimberly-Clark
Medtronic
EMD Millipore
Sartorius AG
Pall Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Film Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Film Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Film Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Film Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Film Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Film Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Film Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Film Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Film Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Film Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Film Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Film Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Film Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Film Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Film Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Film Equipment Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
