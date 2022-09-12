Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Torch Applied Membrane
Self Adhesive Membrane
Segment by Application
Roofing
Underground Construction
Walls
Others
By Company
Sika AG
Carlisle Companies
Soprema Group
Kemper System America
Saint Gobain
Johns Manville Corporation
GCP Applied Technologies
Henry Company LLC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bituminous Liquid Membrane
1.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Torch Applied Membrane
1.2.3 Self Adhesive Membrane
1.3 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing
1.3.3 Underground Construction
1.3.4 Walls
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bit
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/