Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Torch Applied Membrane

Self Adhesive Membrane

Segment by Application

Roofing

Underground Construction

Walls

Others

By Company

Sika AG

Carlisle Companies

Soprema Group

Kemper System America

Saint Gobain

Johns Manville Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies

Henry Company LLC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bituminous Liquid Membrane
1.2 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Torch Applied Membrane
1.2.3 Self Adhesive Membrane
1.3 Bituminous Liquid Membrane Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing
1.3.3 Underground Construction
1.3.4 Walls
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Bituminous Liquid Membrane Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Bituminous Liquid Membrane Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Bit

