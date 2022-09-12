Metal Screw Closures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Screw closures are most prominent type of caps & closures used in the beverage industry. The hassle-free opening and closing, along with the improved security to prevent product wastage makes them ideal for use in the food & beverage industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Screw Closures in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Screw Closures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Screw Closures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Metal Screw Closures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Screw Closures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
18 mm ? 33 mm Diameter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Screw Closures include Amcor, RPC Group, Berry Global, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, Silgan Plastics, CL Smith, O. Berk and Alpha Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Screw Closures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Screw Closures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
18 mm ? 33 mm Diameter
36 mm ? 53 mm Diameter
63 mm ? 100 mm Diameter
Above 100 mm Diameter
Global Metal Screw Closures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Food
Pharmaceuticals
Household
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Global Metal Screw Closures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Metal Screw Closures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Screw Closures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Screw Closures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Screw Closures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Metal Screw Closures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amcor
RPC Group
Berry Global
Closure Systems International
Aptar Group
Silgan Plastics
CL Smith
O. Berk
Alpha Packaging
Bericap GmbH
Weener Plastics Group
Blackhawk Molding
Georg MENSHEN GmbH
Mold-Rite Plastics
Comar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Screw Closures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Screw Closures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Screw Closures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Screw Closures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Screw Closures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Screw Closures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Screw Closures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Screw Closures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Screw Closures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Screw Closures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Screw Closures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Screw Closures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Screw Closures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
