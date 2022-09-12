2-bromonaphthalene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
2-bromonaphthalene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2-bromonaphthalene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
97%??
98%??
99%??
Segment by Application
Organic Synthesis
Dye Manufacturing
By Company
Fluka Chemie AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Apexmol
VladaChem
eNovation Chemicals
Norris Pharm
Merck
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 2-bromonaphthalene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 97%??
1.2.3 98%??
1.2.4 99%??
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Organic Synthesis
1.3.3 Dye Manufacturing
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Production
2.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales 2-bromonaphthalene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global 2-bromonaphthalene Revenue by Region
