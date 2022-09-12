Bio-based Industrial Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Industrial Wax in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bio-based Industrial Wax companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-based Industrial Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Industrial Wax include Sasol, The Blayson Group, Indian Oil Corporation, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Sonneborn, International Group, Koster Keunen, Kerax Limited and Iberceras Specialties, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-based Industrial Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Candle
Cosmetics
Packaging
Pharmaceutical
Adhesive & Sealant
Others
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-based Industrial Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-based Industrial Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-based Industrial Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bio-based Industrial Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sasol
The Blayson Group
Indian Oil Corporation
Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Sonneborn
International Group
Koster Keunen
Kerax Limited
Iberceras Specialties
H & R South Africa
Cirebelle Fine Chemicals
Matchem ? Specialty Waxes & Inspired Blends
The Darent Wax Company
Royal Dutch Shell
Asian Oil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-based Industrial Wax Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-based Industrial Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Industrial Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Industrial Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Industrial Wax Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Industrial Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Industrial Wax Companies
