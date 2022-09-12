Breast Imaging Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Women’s health related to breast imaging, including?mammography, breast MRI, ABUS, automated breast ultrasound,?breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, PEM and positron emission mammography.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast Imaging Technology in global, including the following market information:
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Breast Imaging Technology companies in 2021 (%)
The global Breast Imaging Technology market was valued at 3542 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5219.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MBI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Breast Imaging Technology include Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings, Aurora Imaging Technology, Canon, CMR Naviscan and Delphinus Medical Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Breast Imaging Technology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MBI
PET-CT
PEM
Other
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Medical Center
Other
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Breast Imaging Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Breast Imaging Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Breast Imaging Technology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Breast Imaging Technology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hologic
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Philips Healthcare
Fujifilm Holdings
Aurora Imaging Technology
Canon
CMR Naviscan
Delphinus Medical Technologies
Dilon Technologies
KUB Technologies
Micrima
Planmed Oy
SonoCine
SuperSonic Imagine
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Breast Imaging Technology Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Breast Imaging Technology Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Breast Imaging Technology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Breast Imaging Technology Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Breast Imaging Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Breast Imaging Technology Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Breast Imaging Technology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breast Imaging Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Breast Imaging Technology Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Imaging Technology Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breast Imaging Technology Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Imaging Technolog
