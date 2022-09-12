Breast Imaging Technology Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Women’s health related to breast imaging, including?mammography, breast MRI, ABUS, automated breast ultrasound,?breast ultrasound, breast biopsy, PEM and positron emission mammography.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Breast Imaging Technology in global, including the following market information:

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Breast Imaging Technology companies in 2021 (%)

The global Breast Imaging Technology market was valued at 3542 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5219.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

MBI Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Breast Imaging Technology include Hologic, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings, Aurora Imaging Technology, Canon, CMR Naviscan and Delphinus Medical Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Breast Imaging Technology manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

MBI

PET-CT

PEM

Other

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Medical Center

Other

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Breast Imaging Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Breast Imaging Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Breast Imaging Technology sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Breast Imaging Technology sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hologic

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings

Aurora Imaging Technology

Canon

CMR Naviscan

Delphinus Medical Technologies

Dilon Technologies

KUB Technologies

Micrima

Planmed Oy

SonoCine

SuperSonic Imagine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Breast Imaging Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Breast Imaging Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Breast Imaging Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Breast Imaging Technology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Breast Imaging Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Breast Imaging Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Breast Imaging Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Breast Imaging Technology Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Breast Imaging Technology Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Breast Imaging Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Breast Imaging Technology Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Imaging Technology Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Breast Imaging Technology Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Breast Imaging Technolog

