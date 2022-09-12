Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Door hinges is a wide variety of materials such as solid brass and stainless hinges, finishes and sizes designed to fit any residential door or commercial need.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stainless Steel Door Hinge in global, including the following market information:
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stainless Steel Door Hinge companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stainless Steel Door Hinge market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Furniture Hinge Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stainless Steel Door Hinge include Hettich, Blum, Grass, Hafele, FGV, Dorma, Ferrari, ITW Proline and Zoo Hardware, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stainless Steel Door Hinge manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Furniture Hinge
Bathroom Cabinet Hinge
Buffered Hydraulic Hinge
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stainless Steel Door Hinge revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stainless Steel Door Hinge revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stainless Steel Door Hinge sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stainless Steel Door Hinge sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hettich
Blum
Grass
Hafele
FGV
Dorma
Ferrari
ITW Proline
Zoo Hardware
EKF
Hager
linnea
Archie
DTC
SH-ABC
Topstrong
Gute
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stainless Steel Door Hinge Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stainless Steel Door Hinge Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stainless Steel Door Hinge Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stainless Steel Door Hinge Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless Steel Door Hinge Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stainless Steel Door Hinge Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stainless
