Flexible Graphite Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Flexible Graphite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flexible Graphite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Flexible Graphite Sheet

Flexible Graphite Foil

Flexible Graphite Tapes

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas Industry

Nuclear Industry

Automotive Gaskets

Packing

Others

By Company

Mersen

Toyo Tanso

SGL Group

Nippon Carbon

GrafTech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flexible Graphite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flexible Graphite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Flexible Graphite Sheet
1.2.3 Flexible Graphite Foil
1.2.4 Flexible Graphite Tapes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flexible Graphite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry
1.3.3 Nuclear Industry
1.3.4 Automotive Gaskets
1.3.5 Packing
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flexible Graphite Production
2.1 Global Flexible Graphite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flexible Graphite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flexible Graphite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flexible Graphite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flexible Graphite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flexible Graphite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flexible Graphite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flexible Graphite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flexible Graphite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flexible Graphite Sales by Region
