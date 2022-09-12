Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) is an automated software application or platform that helps human users by understanding natural language, written or spoken, and is rapidly gaining attention in the consumer and enterprise markets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Web-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) include Google, IBM, Api.ai, Apple, Amazon, Artificial Solutions, Baidu, Microsoft and Samsung, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Web-Based
Cloud-Based
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Electronic Product
Smart Home
Medical Insurance
Automated Industry
Other
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM
Api.ai
Apple
Amazon
Artificial Solutions
Baidu
Microsoft
Samsung
CX Company
Creative Virtual
EasilyDo
IPsoft
Interactions
Jibo
Nuance
Openstream
Sensory
SoundHound
Synthetix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Virtual Digital Assistants (VDA) Companies
3.6
