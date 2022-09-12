Planar Polishing Machines Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Planar Polishing Machine is a kind of polishing machine, which is used for plane polishing. It is different from round pipe polishing, concave convex surface polishing and so on. It can also be divided into single-sided polishing and double-sided polishing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Planar Polishing Machines in global, including the following market information:
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Planar Polishing Machines companies in 2021 (%)
The global Planar Polishing Machines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Side Polishing Machine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Planar Polishing Machines include Buehler, Timesavers, South Bay Technology, ULTRA TEC Manufacturing, ATM Qness GmbH, Liming Heavy Industry, Presi, LOESER GmbH and GARBOLI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Planar Polishing Machines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Side Polishing Machine
Double Side Polishing Machine
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Optical Glass
Precision Metal
Electronics Industry
Other
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Planar Polishing Machines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Planar Polishing Machines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Planar Polishing Machines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Planar Polishing Machines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Buehler
Timesavers
South Bay Technology
ULTRA TEC Manufacturing
ATM Qness GmbH
Liming Heavy Industry
Presi
LOESER GmbH
GARBOLI
NS Maquinas Industiais
Lapmaster Wolters GmbH
Scantool Group
Tamis machinery co.
ARCOS SRL
GHIDINI FELICE ITALO & C. SRL
Satisloh
STRUERS
Breton
Eisenblatter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Planar Polishing Machines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Planar Polishing Machines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Planar Polishing Machines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Planar Polishing Machines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Planar Polishing Machines Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Planar Polishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Planar Polishing Machines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Planar Polishing Machines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Planar Polishing Machines Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Planar Polishing Machines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Planar Polishing Machines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Planar Polishing Machines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planar Polishing Machines Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Planar Polishing Machines Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Planar Polishing Machine
