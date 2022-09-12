Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Radiography is the basic diagnostic tool of dentistry. Digital Dental Radiography System helps to provide better diagnosis by providing improved dental X-ray images to reveal hidden oral defects. In contrast to the predecessor of the X-ray film, the digital dental x-ray system allows dentists and dental X-ray imaging technicians immediate access to the radiographic images they take.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Dental Radiography Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Dental Radiography Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Dental Radiography Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Radiography Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Dental Radiography Systems include Video Dental, Midmark Corporation, ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Corix, Carestream Health, MinXray, Philips Healthcare and Siemens Healthineers Global, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Dental Radiography Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Radiography Systems
Panoramic Radiography Systems
Other
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Dental Clinic
Home Care
Other
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Radiography Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Dental Radiography Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Dental Radiography Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Dental Radiography Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Dental Radiography Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Video Dental
Midmark Corporation
ClearVet Digital Radiography Systems
Diagnostic Imaging Systems
Corix
Carestream Health
MinXray
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers Global
JPI Healthcare
Sigma Digital X-Ray
RadmediX
CareRay
Flow Dental
NOVO DR
Dentsply Sirona
Danaher
Planmeca
