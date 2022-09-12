Hyrdocarbon Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hyrdocarbon Resin is a C5 and C9 fraction produced by petroleum cracking. It is a thermoplastic resin produced by pretreatment, polymerization, distillation, etc. And it is not a high polymer, but an oligomer with a molecular weight of 300-3000.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hyrdocarbon Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hyrdocarbon Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hyrdocarbon Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C5 Aliphatic Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hyrdocarbon Resin include BASF SE, The DOW Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, Total CrayValley, Kolon Industries, Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited, Lesco Chemical Limited and Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hyrdocarbon Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C5 Aliphatic Resins

C9 Aromatic Resins

Other

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rubber Mixing Aids

Paint and Ink Additives

Asphalt Additives

Other

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hyrdocarbon Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hyrdocarbon Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hyrdocarbon Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hyrdocarbon Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

Total CrayValley

Kolon Industries

Arakawa Chemical Industries Limited

Lesco Chemical Limited

Puyang Ruisen Petroleum Resins Co., Ltd.

Zeon Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hyrdocarbon Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hyrdocarbon Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hyrdocarbon Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyrdocarbon Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hyrdocarbon Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hyrdocarbon Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hyrdocarbon Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 &

