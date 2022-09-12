Defoliant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Defoliant is sprayed before crop picking, and can be sprayed by aircraft, and can be sprayed by aircraft.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Defoliant in global, including the following market information:
Global Defoliant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Defoliant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Defoliant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Defoliant market was valued at 18990 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 29410 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Defoliant include BASF SE, CHEM CHINA, Bayer crop science AG, Dow Chemical Company, Drexel Chemical Company, Dupont Company, FMC Corporation, Nissan Chemical Industries LTD and Nufarm Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Defoliant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Defoliant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Defoliant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 20%
Purity 50%
Purity 80%
Other
Global Defoliant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Defoliant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Farm Land
Fruit Tree
Experiment
Other
Global Defoliant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Defoliant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Defoliant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Defoliant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Defoliant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Defoliant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
CHEM CHINA
Bayer crop science AG
Dow Chemical Company
Drexel Chemical Company
Dupont Company
FMC Corporation
Nissan Chemical Industries LTD
Nufarm Limited
Rotam Crop Sciences Ltd.
Valent Biosciences Corporatio
Dormiente
ACTION
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Defoliant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Defoliant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Defoliant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Defoliant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Defoliant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Defoliant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Defoliant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Defoliant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Defoliant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Defoliant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Defoliant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Defoliant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Defoliant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defoliant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Defoliant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defoliant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Defoliant Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 20%
4.1.3 Purity 50%
4.1.4 Purity 80%
4.1.5 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Defol
