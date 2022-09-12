Biopsy Valves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biopsy Valve is an endoscope biopsy valve suitable for flexible endoscopes. It is used to strengthen the blocking of body fluids and medicinal fluids from flowing back along the endoscope pipeline to protect medical staff.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopsy Valves in global, including the following market information:

Global Biopsy Valves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biopsy Valves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Biopsy Valves companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biopsy Valves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disposable Valves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biopsy Valves include Cantel Medical Corporation, Interlock Medizintechnik GmbH, CONMED Corporation, Olympus America, Diversatek Healthcare, Andorate, Endoss Medical, Duomed Group and Smart Data Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biopsy Valves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biopsy Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disposable Valves

Reusable Valves

Global Biopsy Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Valves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

Global Biopsy Valves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Biopsy Valves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biopsy Valves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biopsy Valves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biopsy Valves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Biopsy Valves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cantel Medical Corporation

Interlock Medizintechnik GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Olympus America

Diversatek Healthcare

Andorate

Endoss Medical

Duomed Group

Smart Data Medical

ABS-ALBYN MEDICAL

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biopsy Valves Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biopsy Valves Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biopsy Valves Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biopsy Valves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biopsy Valves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biopsy Valves Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biopsy Valves Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biopsy Valves Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biopsy Valves Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biopsy Valves Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biopsy Valves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biopsy Valves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biopsy Valves Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopsy Valves Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biopsy Valves Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopsy Valves Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biopsy Valves Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Disposable Valves

4.1.3 Reusable Valve

