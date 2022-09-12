IDS-Na4 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sodium iminodisuccinate(IDS-Na4) is characterized by excellent chelation capabilities, especially for iron(III), copper(II), and calcium, and is both readily biodegradable and benign from a toxicological and ecotoxicological standpoint.

This report contains market size and forecasts of IDS-Na4 in global, including the following market information:

Global IDS-Na4 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global IDS-Na4 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five IDS-Na4 companies in 2021 (%)

The global IDS-Na4 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of IDS-Na4 include Nippon Shokubai, Nagase ChemteX, Lanxess, Hebei Think-Do Environment and Shandong Yuanlian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the IDS-Na4 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global IDS-Na4 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IDS-Na4 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Solid

Global IDS-Na4 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IDS-Na4 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Detergent

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Agricultural Chemicals

Food and Drinks

Other

Global IDS-Na4 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global IDS-Na4 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies IDS-Na4 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies IDS-Na4 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies IDS-Na4 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies IDS-Na4 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Shokubai

Nagase ChemteX

Lanxess

Hebei Think-Do Environment

Shandong Yuanlian

