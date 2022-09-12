Gum Ghatti Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gum Ghatti is often look white or light brown. It is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide composed of glucuronic acid, valproic acid, galactose, mannitol and xylose. Gum Ghatti is obtained from the dried exudates of a tree found mainly in India and Srilanka called as Anogeissus Latifola.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gum Ghatti in global, including the following market information:
Global Gum Ghatti Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Gum Ghatti Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Gum Ghatti companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gum Ghatti market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gum Ghatti include Penta Manufacturing Company, Krystal Colloids Pvt Ltd., Nutriroma and Premcem Gums Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gum Ghatti manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gum Ghatti Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Crystal
Other
Global Gum Ghatti Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Dairy & Frozen Dessert
Paper Chemical
Cosmetic
Pharmaceutical Industry
Other
Global Gum Ghatti Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Gum Ghatti revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Gum Ghatti revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Gum Ghatti sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Gum Ghatti sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Penta Manufacturing Company
Krystal Colloids Pvt Ltd.
Nutriroma
Premcem Gums Pvt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gum Ghatti Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gum Ghatti Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gum Ghatti Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gum Ghatti Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gum Ghatti Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gum Ghatti Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gum Ghatti Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gum Ghatti Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gum Ghatti Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gum Ghatti Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gum Ghatti Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gum Ghatti Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gum Ghatti Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Ghatti Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gum Ghatti Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Ghatti Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Gum Ghatti Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Crystal
4.1.4 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Gum Ghatti Revenue &
