Gum Ghatti Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gum Ghatti is often look white or light brown. It is a complex water-soluble polysaccharide composed of glucuronic acid, valproic acid, galactose, mannitol and xylose. Gum Ghatti is obtained from the dried exudates of a tree found mainly in India and Srilanka called as Anogeissus Latifola.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gum Ghatti in global, including the following market information:

Global Gum Ghatti Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gum Ghatti Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Gum Ghatti companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gum Ghatti market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gum Ghatti include Penta Manufacturing Company, Krystal Colloids Pvt Ltd., Nutriroma and Premcem Gums Pvt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gum Ghatti manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gum Ghatti Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Crystal

Other

Global Gum Ghatti Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Paper Chemical

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Global Gum Ghatti Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Gum Ghatti Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gum Ghatti revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gum Ghatti revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gum Ghatti sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Gum Ghatti sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Penta Manufacturing Company

Krystal Colloids Pvt Ltd.

Nutriroma

Premcem Gums Pvt

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gum Ghatti Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gum Ghatti Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gum Ghatti Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gum Ghatti Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gum Ghatti Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gum Ghatti Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gum Ghatti Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gum Ghatti Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gum Ghatti Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gum Ghatti Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gum Ghatti Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gum Ghatti Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gum Ghatti Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Ghatti Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gum Ghatti Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gum Ghatti Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gum Ghatti Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Powder

4.1.3 Crystal

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Gum Ghatti Revenue &

