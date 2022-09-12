Uncategorized

Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 1 minute read

Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Emollients

Emulsifiers

Surfactants

Rheology Control

Others

Segment by Application

Skin and Sun Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Others

By Company

Ashland

BASF

Clariant

Croda International

Covestro

DSM

Dow

Evonik

Eastman Chemical Company

Genomatica

Nouryon

Sollice Biotech

Solvay

Lubrizol

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Emollients
1.2.3 Emulsifiers
1.2.4 Surfactants
1.2.5 Rheology Control
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Skin and Sun Care
1.3.3 Hair Care
1.3.4 Color Cosmetics
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Personal Care Ingredients Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-Based Cosmetics and Pers

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore5 hours ago
2 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market Insights 2022, and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2028

2 weeks ago

Beta Cyfluthrin Market Share 2021-2028 with Top Countries Data Industry Demand, Share, Size, Future Trends Plans, Growth Opportunities, Key Players, Application, Demand, Industry Research Report by Regional Forecast

December 18, 2021

Global and United States Decorative Coatings Market Analysis till 2027 | Share, Size, Growth (CAGR of 2.4 %) | Regional Production and Consumption

December 16, 2021

Ballistic Parachute Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

June 24, 2022
Back to top button