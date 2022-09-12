Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
by Source
Natural
Synthetic
by Ingredient
Moisturizing Agents
Anti-Aging Agents
UV Filters
Exfoliating Agents
Antimicrobial Agents
Other
Segment by Application
Anti-ageing Cosmetics
Anti-acne Cosmetics
Moisturizing Cosmetics
UV damage Cosmetics
Skin lightening Cosmetics
Others
By Company
BASF SE
Croda International
DOW
Clariant AG
Ashland Global Holdings
Lonza Group
Solvay S.A
Evonik Industries
Givaudan
Symrise AG
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthetic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Anti-ageing Cosmetics
1.3.3 Anti-acne Cosmetics
1.3.4 Moisturizing Cosmetics
1.3.5 UV damage Cosmetics
1.3.6 Skin lightening Cosmetics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Production
2.1 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Active
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/