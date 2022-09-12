Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Concrete Waterproofing Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Waterproofing Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sheet Waterproofing

Cement Waterproofing

Concrete Moisture Protection

Segment by Application

Highway

Bridge

Dam

Tunnel

High-rise Building

Others

By Company

Concrete Waterproofing Systems (CWS)

Sika

Xypex

Kryton

WR MEADOWS

LINE-X

Westcoat

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Sheet Waterproofing

1.2.3 Cement Waterproofing

1.2.4 Concrete Moisture Protection

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Highway

1.3.3 Bridge

1.3.4 Dam

1.3.5 Tunnel

1.3.6 High-rise Building

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production

2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Concrete Waterproo

