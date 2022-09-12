Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Concrete Waterproofing Products market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Concrete Waterproofing Products market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sheet Waterproofing
Cement Waterproofing
Concrete Moisture Protection
Segment by Application
Highway
Bridge
Dam
Tunnel
High-rise Building
Others
By Company
Concrete Waterproofing Systems (CWS)
Sika
Xypex
Kryton
WR MEADOWS
LINE-X
Westcoat
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Waterproofing Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sheet Waterproofing
1.2.3 Cement Waterproofing
1.2.4 Concrete Moisture Protection
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Highway
1.3.3 Bridge
1.3.4 Dam
1.3.5 Tunnel
1.3.6 High-rise Building
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production
2.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Concrete Waterproofing Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Concrete Waterproo
