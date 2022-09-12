Global Decorative Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Decorative Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Decorative Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Low-e
Special
Other
Segment by Application
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Public Building
By Company
AGC
Saint-Gobain S.A
Guardian glass
NSG
Shahe Glass
CSG
Taiwan Glass
KIBING
Xinyi
Sisecam
PPG Industries
Central Glass
Jinjing
Schott AG
Yaohua
China Glass
Vitro Architectural Glass
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Decorative Glass Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Decorative Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low-e
1.2.3 Special
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Decorative Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Building
1.3.3 Residential Building
1.3.4 Public Building
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Decorative Glass Production
2.1 Global Decorative Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Decorative Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Decorative Glass Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Decorative Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Decorative Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Decorative Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Decorative Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Decorative Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Decorative Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Decorative Glass Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Decorative Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Decorative Glass by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Decorative Glass Revenue by Regi
