Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) solid-state resins belong to the broad generic class of high-molecular-weight condensation polymers known as thermoplastic polyesters.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins include Mossi&Ghisolfi, Indorama Ventures, NAN YA PLASTICS, DAK Americas, JBF RAK LLC, Lotte Chemical UK, Equipolymers, Novapet and Sinopec. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional PET

Modified PET

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Containers

Food Containers

Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mossi&Ghisolfi

Indorama Ventures

NAN YA PLASTICS

DAK Americas

JBF RAK LLC

Lotte Chemical UK

Equipolymers

Novapet

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Solid-State Resins Companies in Global Market, by Reve

