Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Abrasive Cutting Wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for cutting.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasive Cutting Wheel in global, including the following market information:
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Abrasive Cutting Wheel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Abrasive Cutting Wheel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminum Oxide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Cutting Wheel include Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit, Pferd, 3M, Rhodius, KLINGSPOR, SWATY COMET, Bosch and Hermes Schleifmittel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Abrasive Cutting Wheel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminum Oxide
Silicon Carbide
Carbide
Other
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Metal
Wood
Other
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Abrasive Cutting Wheel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Abrasive Cutting Wheel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Abrasive Cutting Wheel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Abrasive Cutting Wheel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Tyrolit
Pferd
3M
Rhodius
KLINGSPOR
SWATY COMET
Bosch
Hermes Schleifmittel
Zhuhai Elephant
Zhejiang YIDA
Shengsen Abrasive
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Abrasive Cutting Wheel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Abrasive Cutting Wheel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Abrasive Cutting Wheel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Abrasive Cutting Wheel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Cutting Wheel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Abrasive Cutting Wheel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Abrasive Cutting Wheel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
