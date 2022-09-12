Angelica Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Angelica a root, known by many names such as wild celery, dang GUI and wild parsnip. It?s an aromatic herb, which grows in Korea, Japan and China. Angelica extract is an herbal tonic for blood circulation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Angelica Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Angelica Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7260703/global-angelica-extract-forecast-2022-2028-289
Global Angelica Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Angelica Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Angelica Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Angelica Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Angelica Extract include Mighty International Company, ltd., Tropical Herbal Products Company, ltd., Thiptipa co., ltd, Zingo Enterprise Co., ltd., Bio-Botanica, Inc., Greaf and Mountain Rose Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Angelica Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Angelica Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Angelica Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Angelica Powder
Angelica Oil
Global Angelica Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Angelica Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Cosmetics
Global Angelica Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Angelica Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Angelica Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Angelica Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Angelica Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Angelica Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mighty International Company, ltd.
Tropical Herbal Products Company, ltd.
Thiptipa co., ltd
Zingo Enterprise Co., ltd.
Bio-Botanica, Inc.
Greaf
Mountain Rose Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Angelica Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Angelica Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Angelica Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Angelica Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Angelica Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Angelica Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Angelica Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Angelica Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Angelica Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Angelica Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Angelica Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Angelica Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Angelica Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angelica Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Angelica Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angelica Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Angelica Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
Kharadi,Pune, India
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.enrmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Angelica Extract Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Angelica Root Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Angelica Sinensis Extract Market Research Report 2022
Global and Japan Angelica Root Extract Market Size, Forecast to 2027