Cistanche Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cistanche has been used for nearly 2,000 years to treat a wide range of medical issues. The main effective component of Cistanche Extract is Polyphenol .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cistanche Extract in global, including the following market information:

Global Cistanche Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cistanche Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cistanche Extract companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cistanche Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cistanche Extract include Nutra Green Biotechnology, Teeguarden Enterprises, Organic Herb Inc., ANDY BIOTECH, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech and Greaf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cistanche Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cistanche Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Liquid

Global Cistanche Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Cistanche Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cistanche Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cistanche Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cistanche Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cistanche Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutra Green Biotechnology

Teeguarden Enterprises

Organic Herb Inc.

ANDY BIOTECH

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

Greaf

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cistanche Extract Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cistanche Extract Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cistanche Extract Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cistanche Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cistanche Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cistanche Extract Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cistanche Extract Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cistanche Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cistanche Extract Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cistanche Extract Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cistanche Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cistanche Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cistanche Extract Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cistanche Extract Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cistanche Extract Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cistanche Extract Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cistanche Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 &

