Cistanche Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cistanche has been used for nearly 2,000 years to treat a wide range of medical issues. The main effective component of Cistanche Extract is Polyphenol .
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cistanche Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Cistanche Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cistanche Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Cistanche Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cistanche Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cistanche Extract include Nutra Green Biotechnology, Teeguarden Enterprises, Organic Herb Inc., ANDY BIOTECH, Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech and Greaf, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cistanche Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cistanche Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global Cistanche Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Cistanche Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Cistanche Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cistanche Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cistanche Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cistanche Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Cistanche Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nutra Green Biotechnology
Teeguarden Enterprises
Organic Herb Inc.
ANDY BIOTECH
Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech
Greaf
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cistanche Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cistanche Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cistanche Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cistanche Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cistanche Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cistanche Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cistanche Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cistanche Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cistanche Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cistanche Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cistanche Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cistanche Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cistanche Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cistanche Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cistanche Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cistanche Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Cistanche Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 &
