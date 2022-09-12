Eucommia Extract Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Eucommia extract is a beta-adrenergic blocker, a mechanism used in approved blood pressure medications like propanolol.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eucommia Extract in global, including the following market information:
Global Eucommia Extract Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Eucommia Extract Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Eucommia Extract companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eucommia Extract market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eucommia Extract include Novoherb, Naturalin, Nanjing Zelang, E.K HERB, Nutragreen Biotechnology, Changsha Nulant Chem, Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients and Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Eucommia Extract manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eucommia Extract Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eucommia Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Liquid
Global Eucommia Extract Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eucommia Extract Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Dietary Supplement
Others
Global Eucommia Extract Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eucommia Extract Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Eucommia Extract revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Eucommia Extract revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Eucommia Extract sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Eucommia Extract sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novoherb
Naturalin
Nanjing Zelang
E.K HERB
Nutragreen Biotechnology
Changsha Nulant Chem
Changsha Staherb Natural Ingredients
Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio-tech
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eucommia Extract Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eucommia Extract Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eucommia Extract Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eucommia Extract Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eucommia Extract Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Eucommia Extract Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eucommia Extract Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eucommia Extract Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eucommia Extract Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Eucommia Extract Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Eucommia Extract Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eucommia Extract Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Eucommia Extract Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eucommia Extract Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eucommia Extract Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eucommia Extract Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Eucommia Extract Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
