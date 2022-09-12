Global EVA Compounds Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EVA Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EVA Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Vinyl Acetate Content (%)

Vinyl Acetate Content (%) ?18%

Segment by Application

Foaming Materials

Films

Adhesive and Coating

Molding Plastics

By Company

Dow

Hanwha Total

ExxonMobil

Formosa Plastics Corporation

USI

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

BASF-YPC

Westlake

Sipchem

Braskem

Celanese

TPI Polene

LG Chem

Mitsui-Dow Polychemical Co., Ltd

ShengHong Group

Arkema

Repsol

Levima

Sumitomo Chem

LyondellBasell

The Polyolefin Company (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Versalis (Eni)

Lotte Chem

Tosoh

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

