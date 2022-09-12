Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Homo-polyoxymethylene
Co-polyoxymethylene
Segment by Application
Automotive Industry
Consumer
Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)
By Company
Polyplastics Co.,Ltd
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation
Celanese
DuPont
YUNTIANHUA
BLUESTAR
HENAN ENERGY AND CHEMICAL INDUSTRY
Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group Co., Ltd
CNOOC Tianye Chemical Co., Ltd.
BASF
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Asahi Kasei
KOLON
KEP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homo-polyoxymethylene
1.2.3 Co-polyoxymethylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Consumer
1.3.4 Others(Medical, Devices, Healthcare etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production
2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyoxymethy
