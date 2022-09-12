Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Paraffin & Soy Wax market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paraffin & Soy Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Paraffin Wax
Soy Wax
Segment by Application
Candles
Food
Pyrotechnics
Fiberboard
Other Industries (rubber, hammock cloth etc.)
By Company
CNPC
Exxon Mobile
Sinopec
Shell
Sasol
LUKOIL
PDVSA
Petrobras
ENI
Cepsa
MOL
Nippon Seiro
IGI
Calumet
Samir
HollyFrontier
Hansen & Rosenthal
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paraffin & Soy Wax Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Paraffin Wax
1.2.3 Soy Wax
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Candles
1.3.3 Food
1.3.4 Pyrotechnics
1.3.5 Fiberboard
1.3.6 Other Industries (rubber, hammock cloth etc.)
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Production
2.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Paraffin & Soy Wax Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Paraffin & Soy
