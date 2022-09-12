Neocarboxylic Acids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Neodecanoic acid is a mixture of carboxylic acids with the common structural formula C10H20O2, a molecular weight of 172.26 g/mol, and the CAS number 26896-20-8.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neocarboxylic Acids in global, including the following market information:
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Neocarboxylic Acids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neocarboxylic Acids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
99% Content Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neocarboxylic Acids include Hexion, TJSHIELD and Exxonmobil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neocarboxylic Acids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
99% Content
98% Content
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mental Salts
Derivatives
Metalworking Fluids
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neocarboxylic Acids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neocarboxylic Acids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neocarboxylic Acids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Neocarboxylic Acids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexion
TJSHIELD
Exxonmobil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neocarboxylic Acids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neocarboxylic Acids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neocarboxylic Acids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neocarboxylic Acids Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neocarboxylic Acids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neocarboxylic Acids Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neocarboxylic Acids Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Neocarboxylic Acids Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neocarboxylic Acids Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Neocarboxylic
