Global EPDM Elastomer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

EPDM Elastomer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EPDM Elastomer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solution Polymerization

Suspension Polymerization

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

Building & Construction

Wires & Cables

Other

By Company

Lanxess

ExxonMobil

DowDuPont

SK Chemical

JSR/Kumho

Sumitomo

Lion Elastomers

MITSUI

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

SABIC

Eni (Polimeri Europa)

SSME

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 EPDM Elastomer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solution Polymerization
1.2.3 Suspension Polymerization
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Wires & Cables
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global EPDM Elastomer Production
2.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global EPDM Elastomer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales EPDM Elastomer by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global EPDM Elastomer Revenue by

